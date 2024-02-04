Two arrested in probe into deaths of Bristol teenagers

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the deaths of two teenagers in Bristol last weekend.

Mason Rist, 15 and Max Dixon, 16, died on January 27 after being attacked in the Knowle West area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 49-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy are being questioned in custody after being arrested on Sunday morning.

It brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the killings to 12.

Three people are charged with murder and two are charged with assisting an offender.

They were all remanded in custody after appearing in court earlier this week.

Two teenage boys aged 14 and 17, who were earlier arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody after warrants for further detention were granted.

Two of the others have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “A dozen people have now been arrested since the tragic events in south Bristol last weekend.

“Mason and Max’s families are being supported by specialist family liaison officers and were earlier today updated about the latest two arrests.

“We are hugely grateful for the support the local community have shown us over the past week and will continue to inform the public of any significant updates regarding this ongoing investigation.”