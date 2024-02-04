Clowns take over London church to celebrate Joseph Grimaldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clowns take over London church to celebrate Joseph Grimaldi

By Press Association
Clowns arrive at the annual Grimaldi Clown Service at All Saints in Hackney, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Clowns arrive at the annual Grimaldi Clown Service at All Saints in Hackney, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

People sporting red noses and spotty garments have lined church pews as the Annual Grimaldi Clown Service returned.

Now in its 78th year, the event sees people pay their respects to Joseph Grimaldi, who popularised the role of clowns in British pantomimes, as well as their slapstick humour and striking make-up.

A clown at the Annual Grimaldi Clown Service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The day was as popular as ever, with many attending All Saints in Hackney, London, with painted faces and bright bow ties.

The event has taken place on the first Sunday of February since the tradition began and is free, in the hope that many will continue to appreciate the quirks of being a clown.

A pair of clowns wearing matching outfits (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Despite being an annual tradition, the service is full of variety.

It has a focus on celebrating joy and laughter, with a mix of hymns and circus songs, and a few humorous antics thrown in for good measure.

Many attendees donned bright clothing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Some of the standout clowns in attendance included a man and young girl who wore matching orange hats, glasses, red noses and thick drawn-on eyebrows.

Another group wore multi-coloured clothing, ranging from jackets to gigantic bows to dresses, with one holding a guitar and singing.

A group wearing elaborate face make-up, with one also sporting a tiny hat on her head (Jonathan Brady/PA)

If there was a competition for the world’s smallest hat, one woman at the service may have taken home the prize as she sported a tiny pointy black one on her head.