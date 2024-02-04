At least 64 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 64 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

By Press Association
Residents evacuate by motorcycle (Esteban Felix/AP)
Firefighters on Sunday fought massive forest fires that broke out in central Chile two days earlier, as officials extended curfews in cities most heavily affected by the blazes and said at least 64 people were killed.

The fires have been burning with the highest intensity around the city of Vina del Mar, where a famous botanical garden founded in 1931 was destroyed by the flames on Sunday.

At least 1,600 people were left without homes.

Several neighbourhoods on the eastern edge of Vina del Mar have been devoured by flames and smoke, trapping some people in their homes.

Firefighters spray water on homes in Vina del Mar (Esteban Felix/AP)

Officials said 200 people have been reported missing in Vina del Mar and the surrounding area. The city of 300,000 people is a popular beach resort and also hosts a music festival during the summer.

Rodrigo Mundaca, governor of the Valparaiso region, said on Sunday he believed some of the fires could have been intentionally caused, repeating a theory mentioned on Saturday by President Gabriel Boric.

“These fires began in four points that lit up simultaneously,” Mr Mundaca said. “As authorities we will have to work rigorously to find who is responsible.”

The fires around Vina del Mar began in mountainous forested areas that are hard to reach but have moved into densely populated neighbourhoods on the city’s periphery despite efforts by Chilean authorities to slow the flames.

A building goes up in flames in Vina del Mar (Esteban Felix/AP)

On Saturday Mr Boric said that unusually high temperatures, low humidity and high wind speeds were making it difficult to control the fires, which have already burnt through 8,000 hectares of forests and urban areas.

Officials are asking people in areas affected by the fires to evacuate their homes as quickly as possible, while those further from the fires are being told to stay at home to facilitate the transit of fire engines and ambulances.

Curfews have been declared in Vina del Mar, and the neighbouring cities of Quilpe and Villa Alemana as part of an effort to prevent looting.

The fires broke out during a week of record high temperatures in central Chile. Over the past two months, the El Nino weather pattern has caused droughts and high temperatures in western South America that have also increased the risk of forest fires.