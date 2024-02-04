Kate Garraway to speak about husband’s death on return to Good Morning Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Garraway to speak about husband’s death on return to Good Morning Britain

By Press Association
Kate Garraway arrives at the funeral service at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kate Garraway arrives at the funeral service at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

TV presenter Kate Garraway is set to return to her role at ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday when she will speak about the death of her husband.

The funeral of Derek Draper, which was attended by figures including former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, musician Sir Elton John and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, was held on Friday at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, north-west London.

Kate Garraway follows her husband’s coffin into the funeral service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former political lobbyist-turned-psychologist Draper married the GMB presenter at the same church in September 2005.

Draper fell seriously ill during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

He died on January 3 aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Now Garraway, 56, is set to give a live interview on Monday on GMB during which she will discuss her husband’s last weeks as well as his funeral ceremony.

She is then set to return to hosting the show from Thursday alongside Ben Shephard.

GMB posted on X: “Kate Garraway has shared the story of caring for Derek over the last four years, highlighting the struggle faced by thousands.

“Tomorrow, she returns to Good Morning Britain to talk for the first time since the death of her beloved husband.”

A key figure in the early years of New Labour in the 1990s, Draper was a former researcher for Lord Peter Mandelson.

Draper, a former director of lobbying firm GPC Market Access, was caught up in the lobbygate scandal in the 1990s and left politics.

He later founded and edited LabourList, a left-wing rival to online portals such as ConservativeHome, but stepped down from the site in 2009.

Draper was admitted to hospital in December after suffering a heart attack.

Garraway announced her husband’s death on Instagram, with a post saying: “As some of you may know, he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”