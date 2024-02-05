Tributes paid to mother killed in crash after fleeing war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to mother killed in crash after fleeing war in Ukraine

By Press Association
Ukrainian Tetiana Martynova was killed in a crash in Morriston, Swansea, on January 31 (South Wales Police/PA)
Ukrainian Tetiana Martynova was killed in a crash in Morriston, Swansea, on January 31 (South Wales Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a 40-year-old woman who was killed in a crash in South Wales at the end of last month after escaping the war in Ukraine.

Tetiana Martynova, from Kharkiv, died in a collision on the A4067 Neath Road, in the Morriston area of Swansea, on Wednesday January 31.

Ms Martynova was in the UK after fleeing Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022.

Her hosts, who supported her in the UK, paid tribute to her, describing her as being like a daughter to them both.

They said she was a “stalwart of the Ukrainian community in Swansea” with a warm and pleasant personality “that permeated every gathering”.

In a statement shared by South Wales Police, Ms Martynova’s hosts, who have not been named, said: “Tetiana (known locally as Tania) had fled her native city, Kharkiv, in Ukraine due to the ongoing war, along with her 13-year-old son, and arrived in Swansea in July 2022.

“Tania was an impressive woman, multilingual, intelligent, high-flying, hard-working, committed and diligent in her tender care of Illia.

“She was driven to scholastic achievement here in Swansea, building on her Ukrainian excellence in accountancy with further qualifications and working so hard for a local Swansea company utilising her impressive range of skills.

“She was a stalwart of the Ukrainian community in Swansea, playing her full part in all their social and cultural activities, marking the continued defiance of her nation.

“Her warm and pleasant personality permeated every gathering.

“Lives here in Wales were hugely enriched by knowing Tania. Her numerous friends and work colleagues are all devastated by her sudden passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Illia here in Wales, and Tania’s family back in Ukraine.

“Tania’s dream of returning to Ukraine this summer will sadly now not be realised.

“We are all grateful to the emergency services at the scene of this terrible accident for their diligence and care, and also for the supreme professionalism of the medical and nursing care on the critical care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“Huge thanks to all. We are devastated. Our hearts are broken.

“Tania became like a daughter to us both. Our tears flow for a remarkable young woman. Ukraine has lost one of its finest.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage who may have seen the collision or events leading up to it to contact them via 101 quoting reference 2400036408.