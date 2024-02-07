Charles’ illness fails to bring Harry and William together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles’ illness fails to bring Harry and William together

By Press Association
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are not understood to be in contact with each other (PA)
The rift between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex was thrown into sharp relief when it emerged even their father’s cancer diagnosis could not bring them together.

Harry flew thousands of miles from his Californian home to be at the King’s side, a move that showed both men were willing to put their strained relationship on hold.

But there was no meeting between the royal siblings on Tuesday after the duke spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing Charles.

MGN phone hacking trial
Harry met his father, the King, but has not seen his brother (Aaron Chown/PA)

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and moving to California with their family, the Sussexes have aired allegations and grievances against the monarchy and members of Harry’s family.

The breakdown in the brothers’ bond can be traced back to the early period of Harry’s relationship with wife Meghan, when his then-fiancee had a falling out with the Princess of Wales in the run-up to the Sussexes’ wedding.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan described how Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding – the opposite of reports circulating ahead of the Sussexes’ nuptials that Meghan left Kate in tears at Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting.

Reports of a fractious friendship between the two women were confirmed in Harry’s memoir Spare, when he recounted how Kate, pregnant at the time with Prince Louis, said she was owed an apology from his wife who had previously commented Kate was suffering from “baby brain” due to her “hormones”.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
William, Kate, Meghan and Harry pictured walking to church on the Sandringham estate (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry shed further light on the row over Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, claiming in his book the incident had left Meghan “sobbing on the floor”.

The duke gave his assessment of Charles and William to Winfrey, telling the chat show host: “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

Another account in Harry’s candid autobiography Spare caused friction between the siblings, when he accused William of physically attacking him and pushing him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan, and teasing him about his panic attacks.

It is likely William will have taken Harry’s disparaging accusations about Kate closer to heart than any criticism of himself, as he is protective of his family.

But it appears the rift will not be healed in the immediate future, with Harry likely to have spent time with his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have remained in contact.

The perspective of time may be needed before the two warring brothers can make peace and heed the words of Charles who, according to Spare, told them after their grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys – don’t make my final years a misery.”