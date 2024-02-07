Rail services return to normal after latest train drivers strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Rail services return to normal after latest train drivers strikes

By Press Association
With the end of the latest round of strikes, railway services have returned to normal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rail services returned to normal on Wednesday after a wave of strikes and other forms of industrial action by train drivers in their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Services have been crippled by a series of walkouts and a nine-day ban on overtime, which ended late on Tuesday.

No more strikes have been announced, although there is no news on whether fresh talks will now be held to try to break the deadlock.

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group said: “There will be no winners if industrial action continues and causes further disruption for customers.

“We believe rail can have a bright future, but right now taxpayers are contributing an extra £54 million a week to keep services running post covid.

“We want the Aslef leadership to work with us to resolve this dispute and deliver a fair deal, which both rewards our people and makes the changes needed to make services more reliable.”

Industrial strike
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (Lucy North/PA)

Aslef general secretary said it had been over a year since the union had any contact from the Department for Transport, adding: “It’s clear they do not want to resolve this dispute.

“Many of our members have not had a single penny increase to their pay for half a decade, during which time inflation has soared and, with it, the cost of living.

“Train drivers didn’t even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when we worked throughout lockdown as key workers, risking our lives to move goods around the country and to enable NHS and other workers to get to work.”

None of the train companies affected by the latest strikes used new regulations aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during strikes.

Mr Whelan added: “This new law, as we told officials during the consultation period, won’t ease industrial strife. It will just make it worse.

“The government and train operating companies should come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways.’”