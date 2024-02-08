King doing extremely well under the circumstances, says Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King doing extremely well under the circumstances, says Camilla

By Press Association
Camilla has provided an update on her husband following his cancer diagnosis (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen has described the King as doing “extremely well under the circumstances” following his cancer diagnosis, as she celebrated the work of charities.

Camilla said her husband, who has undergone his first bout of cancer treatment earlier this week, was “very touched” by all the messages of support he has been receiving from the public.

Charles has been spending his time at Sandringham following his diagnosis which was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

He hosted a whirlwind visit from his son the Duke of Sussex on Monday and the royal family have received many messages of support from the public during royal events over the past few days.

The Queen left Charles at Sandringham to fulfil her royal engagement at Salisbury Cathedral and among the first people she met were medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic, said: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am, we’re all really sad to hear the news.”

Camilla replied: “Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

The Queen, centre right, at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire
Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

William may step in to represent his father at an event, but no engagements are scheduled at the moment and the royal palaces will make arrangements if the need arises.

Kate left hospital last Monday after abdominal surgery and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children, but the 42-year-old is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

The Queen has a home in Lacock, Wiltshire, and she chatted with the air ambulance medics about their work.

Mr Abbott said: “I told her we always wave when we fly over Lacock and she said she always waves back.”

The Queen also met representatives from a number of other charities including the Colonel’s Fund, Grenadier Guards before enjoying a private musical concert with guests compered by Paul Martin, host of BBC’s Flog It!.

The Prince of Wales was the first member of the royal family to speak about the King’s diagnosis when he gave a speech at a gala fundraising dinner in London on Wednesday night.

The prince said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days.

“It means a great deal to us all.”