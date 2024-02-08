Usher’s Super Bowl half-time show has been 30 years in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Usher’s Super Bowl half-time show has been 30 years in the making

By Press Association
Usher is performing at the Super Bowl half-time show (Yui Mok/PA)
Usher is performing at the Super Bowl half-time show (Yui Mok/PA)

The culmination of Usher’s 30 years in music comes as he headlines the Super Bowl’s half-time show on Sunday.

The eight-time Grammy-winning R&B musician has a busy schedule, having recently finished a residency in Las Vegas whilst preparing for the release of his new album Coming Home.

Back in September 2023, Usher brought in reality star Kim Kardashian to announce his title slot during the annual NFL championship game in a video that was shared to social media.

Ahead of the show, the singer, who was raised in Tennessee, was seen stripping down to his underwear in a campaign for Skims – an underwear company founded by Kardashian, an American socialite and businesswoman.

Usher, who recently announced a tour of North America, said it was an “honour of a lifetime” to be chosen to perform at the major sporting event, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 45-year-old, whose debut self-titled album was released almost 30 years ago in 1994, received wide acclaim in 2004 with his record Confessions, which went to number one on both sides of the Atlantic and secured the best contemporary R&B album Grammy.

The album also featured some of his biggest hits including Yeah! and Burn, Confessions Part II.

His following offerings – 2008’s Here I Stand, 2010’s Raymond v Raymond, 2012’s Looking 4 Myself and 2016’s Hard II Love – also reached the top 10 in the UK.

The singer, who has served as a coach on the US version of The Voice, also established record label Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG) as a collaboration with talent agent Scooter Braun. It was initially created to manage the burgeoning career of pop artist Justin Bieber.

Dipping his toes into the world of acting, the Texan-born music star has appeared in films including Hustlers and Light It Up and was also in teen show Moesha and horror movie The Faculty.

His 2023 residency in Las Vegas, Usher: My Way – which drew sold-out shows and rave reviews – ended in December and followed on from his eight-night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris, which ended in October.

The entertainer has been honoured at the Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame, Sound Exchange Hall Of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Aside from his career Usher is a father to four children – sons Usher “Cinco” V, Naviyd Ely and Sire Castrello, and daughter Sovereign Bo.

