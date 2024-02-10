Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Sade and Sinead O’Connor among Hall of Fame nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Sade and Sinead O’Connor among Hall of Fame nominees

By Press Association
Mary J Blige, Cher and Mariah Carey are among the 2024 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (AP)
Ozzy Osbourne and Oasis are among the British acts nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Lenny Kravitz and the late Sinead O’Connor are also part of a wide variety of global artists, which also includes the pop-soul of Sade.

Ozzy Osbourne, who led many parents in the 1980s to clutch their pearls with his satanic imagery, gets the nod as a solo artist, having already gone into the hall with Black Sabbath.

Nominations also were handed to hip-hop duo Eric B & Rakim, soft rockers Foreigner, singer-guitarist Peter Frampton, alt-rockers Jane’s Addiction and the Dave Matthews Band, and dance icons Kool & the Gang.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said: “Continuing in the true spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Ten of the 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O’Connor, Osbourne and Sade.

Noel and Liam Gallagher
Noel and Liam Gallagher during their Oasis heyday (Zak Hussein/PA)

Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include Smooth Operator and The Sweetest Taboo, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame only last year.

Carey, with 19 US number one hits, Blige with eight multi-platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards, and Cher – the only artist to have a chart topper in each of the past six decades – would help boost the number of women in the hall.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they are eligible for induction. The induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland this autumn.

Sinead O’Connor
The late Sinead O’Connor has also been nominated (Brian Lawless/PA)

Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

Fans can vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other professional ballots.

Last year, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael were some of the artists who entered the hall of fame.