Nuno Espirito Santo frustrated as Nottingham Forest denied ‘clear penalty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nuno Espirito Santo frustrated as Nottingham Forest denied ‘clear penalty’

By Press Association
Taiwo Awoniyi tangles with diving Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (Richard Sellers/PA)
Taiwo Awoniyi tangles with diving Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo cannot understand why VAR did not intervene and award his side a penalty in their 3-2 defeat to Newcastle.

Taiwo Awoniyi appeared to be tripped by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka with the score at 2-2 but referee Anthony Taylor waved away protests and VAR did not overrule, despite replays showing contact was made.

Three minutes later Bruno Guimaraes scored his second of the game to inflict another defeat for Forest which sees them teetering just two points above the relegation zone.

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo was baffled by the decision not to award his side a penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nuno was in no doubt the penalty incident was the decisive moment in the game.

“Yes, it was a clear penalty, I saw it over and over again, for me it is a clear penalty,” he said. “Have you seen the image? I saw the replay over and over again.

“I think Anthony Taylor maybe doesn’t have a clear view of the incident because it is from behind but when you have the chance for VAR to check it, I think it is so obvious, that is why I don’t understand the decision. It is clear, the ball is still in play.

“We came from behind twice, it is very hard against a good team and you have a clear chance to go in front. We don’t know what will happen but it clearly changed the history of the game. That was a decisive moment for sure.

“I am frustrated, sad, disappointed because we played well and we created a lot of situations with the pace and speed. I am disappointed because we did so many things right and so few things that really cost us.”

Guimaraes’ first goal since September put Newcastle into an early lead but Forest levelled through Anthony Elanga and then Fabian Schar’s goal from a set-piece was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s deflected effort.

Bruno Guimaraes
Bruno Guimaraes was Newcastle’s match-winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Awoniyi appeared to have been felled just after the hour and three minutes later Guimaraes fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to boost Newcastle’s European hopes.

“It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be,” Magpies manager Eddie Howe said.

“I am really pleased with the first half, to come in at 2-2 was difficult, we were really good and switched off a couple of times and got punished.

“The second half was tough, Forest were up and we had to show a different side to our game and the second half was about spirit.

“We are still getting challenges left, right and centre but we are managing to come through those and today was a massive result for us, it gives us a real big high off the back off last week where there were positives but the result was not good.

“The players just keep giving more and I couldn’t be prouder of the lads tonight.”