What the papers say – February 11

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The King’s first statement since his cancer diagnosis has dominated headlines this Sunday.

Sunday People, the Sunday Express, and the Sunday Mirror all lead with Charles’ “heartfelt thanks” to the British public for nationwide messages of support.

The Mail on Sunday opts for a piece on Buckingham Palace’s reaction to the sale of computer-generated books that make false claims about the King’s health and cancer diagnosis.

The Sunday Times splashes with Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s warning that younger generations shut out of the UK housing market may turn to authoritarianism.

The Sunday Telegraph runs with a piece on the British Army’s hope to see security checks relaxed for overseas recruits in an attempt to “boost diversity and inclusion”.

A state of defeatism has set in at Westminster, says The Observer, with senior Conservatives telling the paper the Tories have essentially given up as the loss of two byelection seats to Labour seems increasingly likely.

The Independent tells of “chaos” on the way for the UK justice system, with the victims’ commissioner warning criminals will go free as a result of an upcoming barrister strike.

The Sun on Sunday says actress Billie Piper has split from her rocker partner Johnny Lloyd after eight years.

And the Daily Star Sunday ends the week with an “alien exclusive” for its front page, as Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy claims she ran into some otherworldly visitors on the A3.