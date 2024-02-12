Taylor Swift leads star-studded 2024 Super Bowl spectators

US pop star Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber were among the A-list stars watching the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old singer travelled from Japan, where she played four shows at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium wearing an all-black outfit with a red jacket draped over her shoulder, alongside actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and her mother Andrea Swift.

The Shake It Off singer was seen talking to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, while Kelce’s mother Donna was also sitting in the box and his brother Jason opted for Chiefs-themed overalls.

Swift was filmed hugging and kissing Kelce on the pitch after the Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners for 19 years with a 25-22 victory in overtime.

She was photographed alongside Beatle Sir Paul during the second half of the game, introducing him to Kelce’s father Ed.

The meeting between Swift and Sir Paul marked a reunion for the pair after they teamed up for a wide-ranging conversation for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series in 2020 and he credited her as the inspiration for one of his songs, Who Cares, on album Egypt Station.

US rapper Jay-Z took pictures of his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on the pitch before the game kicked off and he took his seat beside wife Beyonce.

US actor and long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan Paul Rudd appeared on the field sporting a moustache, alongside his teenage son Jack, while singer Luke Combs, actor Mark Wahlberg and basketball players LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal also appeared.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was also in attendance at the game, dressed in a black baseball cap, but dipped his face out of view when he was shown on the big screen.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Jason Kelce (centre, second row) , Taylor Swift and Blake Lively during the game (PA)

In contrast, Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum mugged for the camera, stood up and made a heart shape with his hands when he was shown.

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, won their third Super Bowl in five years, following their 2023 victory.

Mahomes’ wife Brittany was pictured at the game alongside their young daughter and son, while US singers Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey also made an appearance.

Pop star Bieber, who had been rumoured to appear as a guest singer during the half-time show, and his model wife Hailey were filmed dancing during Usher’s half-time performance.

Before the game kicked off, the camera panned to Swift and Lively who were hugging and swaying along as US rapper and singer Post Malone performed America The Beautiful.

Country singer Reba McEntire also performed the US national anthem, while Andra Day delivered an emotional rendition of Lift Every Voice And Sing.

Swift’s romance with Kelce has been credited with generating greater global interest in the game, particularly among women.

Last month, photographs of the couple kissing went viral as Swift celebrated on the field after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore to reach the Super Bowl