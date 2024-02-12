Taylor Swift leads star-studded 2024 Super Bowl spectators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift leads star-studded 2024 Super Bowl spectators

By Press Association
Taylor Swift embraces her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Abbie Parr/AP)
US pop star Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber were among the A-list stars watching the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old singer travelled from Japan, where she played four shows at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium wearing an all-black outfit with a red jacket draped over her shoulder, alongside actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and her mother Andrea Swift.

The Shake It Off singer was seen talking to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, while Kelce’s mother Donna was also sitting in the box and his brother Jason opted for Chiefs-themed overalls.

Swift was filmed hugging and kissing Kelce on the pitch after the Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners for 19 years with a 25-22 victory in overtime.

She was photographed alongside Beatle Sir Paul during the second half of the game, introducing him to Kelce’s father Ed.

The meeting between Swift and Sir Paul marked a reunion for the pair after they teamed up for a wide-ranging conversation for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series in 2020 and he credited her as the inspiration for one of his songs, Who Cares, on album Egypt Station.

US rapper Jay-Z took pictures of his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on the pitch before the game kicked off and he took his seat beside wife Beyonce.

US actor and long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan Paul Rudd appeared on the field sporting a moustache, alongside his teenage son Jack, while singer Luke Combs, actor Mark Wahlberg and basketball players LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal also appeared.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was also in attendance at the game, dressed in a black baseball cap, but dipped his face out of view when he was shown on the big screen.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Jason Kelce (centre, second row) , Taylor Swift and Blake Lively during the game
In contrast, Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum mugged for the camera, stood up and made a heart shape with his hands when he was shown.

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, won their third Super Bowl in five years, following their 2023 victory.

Mahomes’ wife Brittany was pictured at the game alongside their young daughter and son, while US singers Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey also made an appearance.

Pop star Bieber, who had been rumoured to appear as a guest singer during the half-time show, and his model wife Hailey were filmed dancing during Usher’s half-time performance.

Before the game kicked off, the camera panned to Swift and Lively who were hugging and swaying along as US rapper and singer Post Malone performed America The Beautiful.

Country singer Reba McEntire also performed the US national anthem, while Andra Day delivered an emotional rendition of Lift Every Voice And Sing.

Swift’s romance with Kelce has been credited with generating greater global interest in the game, particularly among women.

Last month, photographs of the couple kissing went viral as Swift celebrated on the field after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore to reach the Super Bowl