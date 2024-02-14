British Airways to save nearly a million pieces of paper a year with new tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Airways to save nearly a million pieces of paper a year with new tech

By Press Association
British Airways says aircraft issues will now be recorded electronically instead of in writing (British Airways/PA)
British Airways will save nearly one million pieces of paper each year by logging aircraft issues electronically instead of in writing, the airline announced.

The new E-Logs system will also reduce flight delays as planes will spend less time out of action, according to the carrier.

Aircraft technical logs have historically been paper-based, with flight and cabin crew writing out details of faults.

The reports are then transcribed and transferred to maintenance teams, who carry out any required work and then update logs, again in writing.

E-Logs involves issues being reported via onboard iPads, with the data transferred immediately to engineers before the plane lands.

This enables required parts to be ordered more quickly, reducing the amount of time planes are grounded.

The technology will avoid the use of more than 900,000 pieces of paper a year, British Airways said.

It will also enable the airline to predict faults and pre-emptively address issues before they prevent an aircraft from flying.

Andy Best, chief technical officer at British Airways, said: “We’re using the latest technology to help ensure we continue delivering a consistently high standard of service for our customers – always with a focus on safety.

“Our investment in innovative tools like this means we can support our teams to identify and put solutions in place ahead of time.

“By replacing time-consuming manual processes with digital technology we are constantly improving the reliability of our aircraft fleet and, as a result, our customers’ experience.”

The roll-out of the system is part of a £7 billion “transformation investment” by the airline over the next two years.