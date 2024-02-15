Man watched on his phone as married couple were dying, murder trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man watched on his phone as married couple were dying, murder trial told

By Press Association
Luke D’Wit providing statements to the police (Esssex Police/PA)
Luke D'Wit providing statements to the police (Esssex Police/PA)

A man used an app on his phone to watch a married couple dying, having allegedly poisoned them with the opioid painkiller fentanyl, a court has heard.

Luke D’Wit, 34, rewrote a will for Stephen and Carol Baxter the day after they were found dead at their home in Mersea Island in Essex, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

He denies murdering the couple, who the court heard he had worked for and befriended.

Tracy Ayling KC, prosecuting, said Mr Baxter, 61, and his 64-year-old wife were found dead sitting in their individual armchairs in their conservatory on Easter Sunday – April 9 – last year.

Luke D’Wit court case
Officers at a home in Victory Road in Mersea Island, near Colchester, where Stephen and Carol Baxter were found dead (Essex Police/PA)

She said that on April 10, D’Wit created a will on his phone which made him a director of the couple’s shower mat company.

Ms Ayling said D’Wit had installed a “mobile security surveillance application” on his phone.

She said this allowed him to monitor a camera from another device.

Ms Ayling said that police who analysed D’Wit’s phone found images of Mr and Mrs Baxter “in their armchairs” on the afternoon of April 7 last year, with one timed at 5.14pm.

Luke D’Wit court case
Stephen Baxter, 61, and his 64-year-old wife Carol (Family/Essex Police/PA)

She said that doorbell camera footage captured him walking towards the Baxters’ address “looking at a phone” that day.

“The prosecution case is that he was looking at these images of the Baxters in their conservatory sitting in their armchairs,” the prosecutor said.

“The same chairs they were discovered in by (their daughter) Ellie (Baxter) two days later.”

She said that the couple “did not move at all” after the images were taken.

Luke D’Wit court case
A will shown to jurors during the trial of Luke D’Wit at Chelmsford Crown Court, which, the prosecution says, was created by him (Essex Police/ PA)

The trial was earlier told that Mrs Baxter had a thyroid condition and a pacemaker.

“If she had moved after those… images were taken, the pacemaker would have recorded it,” said Ms Ayling.

Continuing to address the jury, she said: “Why was Mr D’Wit watching Mr and Mrs Baxter in the conservatory?

“Was he watching them die?

“Both were already incapacitated.

“Was this when Mr D’Wit made everything pristine, cleaning up the cups and not leaving any trace?”

She said D’Wit did not leave the Baxters’ home until 7.55pm on April 7, when he was captured by a doorbell camera.

“He was the last person to see them alive,” said Ms Ayling, continuing to open the prosecution’s case.

“He watched them dying on his phone.”

The trial continues, with jurors asked to return at 10.30am on Monday when evidence in the case will begin.