What the papers say – February 20

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
The death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny continues to lead the nation’s news topics on Tuesday.

The Guardian and the Times write that Yulia Navalnaya has issued a defiant call to her fellow Russians as she accuses Vladimir Putin of using the Novichok nerve agent to poison her husband Alexei.

Financial Times reports on the market demand for pension funds which has ushered in a revival in the UK’s corporate bond market.

The Daily Express runs with an exclusive from the Prime Minister to Express readers, telling Britons he will give the nation a renewed sense of pride after the “tough times” the country has been through.

The i reports on Labour’s plan to honour the triple lock if elected to government, which currently sees British pensioners better off by £800 per year.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with a piece on America’s push to block Israel from continuing its attack on the city of Rafah and the people of Palestine.

The Daily Mail runs with a report from the border watchdog on hundreds of flights that enter the United Kingdom unchecked.

The Metro reports on the seven-year-old boy, three-year-old girl, and 10-month-old baby that were found dead in a house in Bristol.

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on a Spanish cleaner and “the actual real-life holy grail”.