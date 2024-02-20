Irish funding for NI ‘not intended as any kind of political statement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish funding for NI ‘not intended as any kind of political statement’

By Press Association
Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald (left) with Irish Minister of Finance Michael McGrath speaking to media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland following an Irish government funding announcement for a number of projects, including the proposed upgrade of the A5 and rebuilding of Casement Park. Picture date: Tuesday February 20, 2024.
An 800 million euro-plus (£683 million) funding package from the Irish Government is “not intended as a political statement”, a minister has insisted.

Irish Minister for Finance Michael McGrath was speaking as he visited Belfast following the major funding announcement by his Government.

The bulk of the funding is earmarked for the proposed upgrade of the A5 road, while there are also allocations for the rebuilding of Casement Park and for cross-border Narrow Water Bridge.

Stormont Assembly
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the funding (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the funding from the Irish Government, but stressed it is “not the job or the responsibility of the Republic’s Government to provide financial support for the provision of public services and general Northern Ireland infrastructure”.

Mr McGrath visited Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Tuesday, as well as the City Life Centre on the peace line between the predominantly Catholic/Nationalist Falls Road and predominantly Protestant/Unionist Shankill Road.

During his visit to Stormont he had his first meeting with the new Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

Speaking to media, Mr McGrath said he was there to “demonstrate the commitment of the Irish Government to working in co operation in areas of common interest”.

“There are so many areas where we can co operate and I look forward to developing a working relationship with you,” he said.

Cross-border projects
Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Irish Minister of Finance Michael McGrath spoke to media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont (Rebecca Black/PA)

“I look forward to an early meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council where we can develop areas of co-operation into the future.”

Mr McGrath added that he hopes everyone in Northern Ireland “will welcome this investment by the Irish Government”, insisting it is not a political statement.

“My experience as a minister and as a member of parliament in the Republic is people want to see things get done,” he said.

“They want projects to be delivered, and if you take the A5 for example, I don’t believe it is in question that the benefits of that project proceeding transcend politics, transcend borders, will result in improved road safety, will save lives and will enhance the development of the economy both north and south.

“I think it will be welcomed generally and it’s not intended as any kind of political statement. It is a demonstration of our support and our practical support and our financial support to get projects done that benefit everyone on the island, in particular the people of Northern Ireland.”

Ms Archibald described “a great day”, adding that as finance minister she will be “grabbing on to with both hands” the funding from the Irish Government.

“Certainly we’ve had our issues with the Treasury and the financial package, and that’s something that I’ll continue to work with them on in terms of achieving further clarity and obviously keen to address the underfunding – but for today I am really focused on the funding package that has been announced and that really positive news story that that presents,” she said.