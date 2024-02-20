Lancashire couple to be revealed as winners of £61m EuroMillions jackpot

The UK winners of a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot will be revealed on Wednesday.

A lucky couple from Lancashire won a £61,708,231 share of the £123 million jackpot prize from the draw on January 30 – with the other winning ticket having been bought in Spain

The husband will reveal their story to the media at Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe.

He will tell how the couple realised they had won, and how they plan to spend their fortune.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said earlier this month: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“This is the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024, following on from an incredible 2023 which saw six UK EuroMillions jackpots won, including a £111.7 million win by an anonymous single ticket-holder in June.

“Our focus is now on supporting this latest lucky ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”