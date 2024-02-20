Another ACL injury at Chelsea with Mia Fishel set for lengthy spell on sidelines

Chelsea striker Mia Fishel will be out for a significant period after sustaining an ACL injury while on international duty with the United States.

The 22-year-old is the second Blues player to pick up such an injury this year after striker Sam Kerr was ruled out in January.

Fishel signed from Mexican side Tigres in the summer and has scored once in 10 Women’s Super League appearances this season.

We're with you every step of the way, @MiaFishel10. 💙 pic.twitter.com/g2ktfOaG1E — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) February 20, 2024

In a statement the club said: “Mia will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and will then begin her rehabilitation with the club’s medical team at Cobham.

“Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Mia the very best for her recovery.”

Emma Hayes’ defending WSL champions were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City on Friday and now lead the table only on goals scored.