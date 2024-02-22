Tributes paid to teenage best friends who died after being attacked in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to teenage best friends who died after being attacked in Bristol

By Press Association
Mason Rist and Max Dixon died after being attacked in Knowle West, Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Mason Rist and Max Dixon died after being attacked in Knowle West, Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The families of two teenage boys who died after being stabbed in Bristol have paid tribute to them.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol on the evening of Saturday January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers, described as best friends, and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

They were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children. They died in the early hours of the following day.

Seven people have been charged in connection with their deaths – including four teenage boys and one 44-year-old man who are charged with murder.

On Thursday, the families of Mason and Max paid tributes to the boys in statements released through Avon and Somerset Police.

Mason’s family described him as a “precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many”.

They said: “There are not enough words to describe the pain we are feeling as a family.

“A kind, gentle soul who loved his PlayStation and Liverpool Football Club.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, with plans to start college later in the year with his place secured, something which was cruelly taken from him.

“We have found some comfort in the knowledge that you left this world with your best friend, Max. You will now be together forever. Also back with your dad.

“We will all miss you forever, until we meet again. We all love you so much. YNWA.”

Max’s mother Leanne Ekland, sisters Jade, Kayleigh and Jasmine Dixon, and Ms Ekland’s partner Trevor Silk, described him as “so loved”.

They said: “You were respectful, fun, cheeky, you were a mummy’s boy!

“You were a loyal friend, kind grandchild, loving nephew, annoying brother to your sisters and a loving son.

“The world is worse off not having you in it. Thanking everyone for the support for Max and Mason, it’s been overwhelming. Everyone will miss that cheeky grin of yours.”

Seven people have appeared before Bristol Crown Court in connection with the deaths.

Four youths, aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with murdering Mason and Max along with Anthony Snook, 44.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, both Bristol, face two charges of assisting an offender.

All seven defendants will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 26. A provisional trial date of October 7 has been fixed.