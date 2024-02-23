Billion-pound rail plan for North Wales is ‘unprecedented’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Billion-pound rail plan for North Wales is ‘unprecedented’, says minister

By Press Association
A project to electrify a major rail line in North Wales will involve ‘unprecedented investment’, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A project to electrify a major rail line in North Wales will involve ‘unprecedented investment’, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said (Lynne Cameron/PA)

A project to electrify a major rail line in North Wales will involve “unprecedented investment”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said.

The Government plans to provide £1 billion to fund a major upgrade of the North Wales Main Line, which will include electrification.

This will be funded by money saved from cancelling the plan to extend HS2 north of Birmingham, according to the Department for Transport.

The scheme would improve journeys on a 126-mile route between Crewe, Warrington, Wrexham and Holyhead, where ferry services run to and from Dublin.

Mr Harper met local MPs, councillors and business leaders in Llandudno, North Wales, on Friday to discuss how the project will benefit the region.

The Cabinet minister told the PA news agency: “It’s unprecedented investment in this part of the world.”

He said there is “cross-party” support for the plan.

“It’s a big investment,” he said. “People very much welcome it.”

The project to electrify the Great Western railway line between London and south Wales ran several times over the expected budget of around £900 million.

Mr Harper said: “We talked this morning about the lessons learned from electrification elsewhere.

“We’ve learned a lot from the electrification of the Great Western line.”

Asked when the North Wales Main Line project will happen, Mr Harper said it is “too early” to give a timetable.

He added: “I’m not going to pluck a figure out of the air.

“I think people are very realistic.”