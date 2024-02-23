Man appears in court charged with murdering father-of-11 in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man appears in court charged with murdering father-of-11 in Cardiff

By Press Association
Ibrahim Yassin was described as a cherished father (South Wales Police/PA)
Ibrahim Yassin was described as a cherished father (South Wales Police/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a father-of-11 in Cardiff.

Mujeeb Rahman Hassani, 38, from West Bute Street, Butetown, in the city, is accused of murdering Ibrahim Yassin, 64, on February 18.

South Wales Police were called to Mr Yassin’s home in Belmont Walk, Butetown, shortly after 9am to a report of a serious assault.

Hassani was charged with murder on Wednesday and appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Friday morning, where a provisional trial date of July 29 was set.

Judge Paul Thomas KC told him: “Mr Hassani, the next appearance you will have to make will be on April 19.

“Your trial, if one is required, will be on July 29.”

James Wilson appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Tom Crowther KC represented the defendant.

Hassani was assisted by a Farsi interpreter and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Mr Yassin’s family issued a tribute to him on Tuesday, describing him as a cherished father who was a pillar of the community.

They said: “Mr Ibrahim Yassin was a devoted father who courageously navigated losing his wife in 2008, leaving behind their 11 children including newborn twins.

“Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he was a cherished father, deeply adored by his children.

“He was not only a guiding light in their lives, offering unwavering love, guidance, and support through every triumph and trial they faced together.

“Mr Yassin was known as a generous and compassionate pillar of the community, always ready to lend a hand and spread love wherever he went.

“Even as we mourn his untimely departure, Ibrahim’s legacy of love and selflessness will continue to illuminate the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Though the lives of his children and grandchildren’s will be permanently changed, their paths forever altered by the profound impact of this loss.”