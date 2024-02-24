Odysseus Moon lander may have tipped sideways but is ‘stable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Odysseus Moon lander may have tipped sideways but is ‘stable’

By Press Association
Undated handout computer generated image (CGI) issued by Intuitive Machines/Nasa of an artist’s impression of Intuitive Machine’s Nova-C Odysseus lander Intuitive Machines/Nasa)
Undated handout computer generated image (CGI) issued by Intuitive Machines/Nasa of an artist’s impression of Intuitive Machine’s Nova-C Odysseus lander Intuitive Machines/Nasa)

A lunar lander which became the first privately owned spacecraft to land on the Moon is “stable” and is likely lying on its side with its head resting against a rock.

Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C Odysseus lander, a private spacecraft, touched down in the Moon’s south pole region at 23.23pm UK time on Thursday.

Steve Altemus, the chief executive and co-founder of Intuitive Machines, told a press conference the lander may have “tipped” but it is in communication with operators.

Moon Landing
In this image from video provided by NASA, Steve Altemus, chief executive and co-founder of Intuitive Machines, describes how it is believed the company’s Odysseus spacecraft landed on the surface of the moon (NASA/AP)

It is possible the robot may have caught a foot on the surface and fell because it still had some lateral motion at the moment of landing.

Mr Altemus said: “It’s pretty incredible, it was quite a spicy seven-day mission to get to the Moon.

“So just to begin with, the vehicle is stable, near or at our intended landing site. We do have communications with the lander.”

He said they were using the Goonhilly Earth Station satellite dish in Cornwall to download data and he hoped to have surface photos soon.

He added the lander was in a good position, but its exact location in the South Pole region had not been pinpointed.

“We have the sun impinging on the solar arrays and charging our batteries,” he said. “We are providing power to the spacecraft and we’re at 100% state of charge. That’s fantastic.”

The touchdown of the Nova-C Odysseus lander was the first US landing on the Moon since the final mission of the Apollo programme, Apollo 17, more than 50 years ago.

The mission will help advance landing technology for future missions and also help establish how landing can disturb the lunar surface.

Mr Altemus said: “If you think back from Apollo days, there wasn’t one mission that went absolutely perfectly so you have to be adaptable.

Moon Landing
This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander with the Earth in the background (Intuitive Machines/AP)

“You have to be innovative and you have to persevere, and we persevered. Right up until the last moments to get this soft touchdown like we wanted to.”

Nasa is hoping to return astronauts to the surface of the Moon in September 2026 after announcing earlier this year that timetables had been delayed by about a year as safety was a top priority.

The Artemis programme will see the construction of the Lunar Gateway – a space station where astronauts will be able to live and work.

The successful mission, IM-1, comes a month after another US spacecraft, Peregrine, failed to touch down on the lunar surface after a fuel leak.

The failure of Peregrine, operated by US company Astrobotic, marked the third time a private company had been unable to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.