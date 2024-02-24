Flood warnings issued as heavy rain predicted for parts of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood warnings issued as heavy rain predicted for parts of England

By Press Association
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Heavy downpours could bring flooding and disruption to parts of England over the next two days, the Met Office has warned.

The weather will be “fairly unsettled” over the next few days, particularly on Sunday and Monday, according to Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst, who urged people to “take care if you are travelling through the day on Sunday across southern counties”.

A yellow warning for rain covering the South West from 6am to 6pm on Sunday suggests there could be downpours of up to 40mm in few places.

The warning says: “Rain is expected to move north-eastwards across parts of south-west England on Sunday morning, persisting through much of the day before slowly dying out later in the afternoon.”

It adds that 15mm to 25mm of rain is “likely quite widely” and up to 40mm in a few places, and that “with saturated ground, this may lead to some flooding and disruption”.

The Environment Agency had issued 57 flood warnings and 188 flood alerts in England by Saturday morning.

Persistent rain is also on the cards for London and the South East where a yellow rain warning running from 3pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday suggests widespread downpours ranging from 15mm-25mm and up to 40mm locally.

The warning says: “Rain is expected to arrive across Sussex and Kent during Sunday afternoon, persisting through the night before slowly clearing on Monday morning.”

Mr Dewhurst added: “We are keeping an eye on this area of low pressure as it moves into southern counties of England and Wales over the course of Sunday and into Monday.

“It will bring some heavy rain and some strong winds as well. This rain is falling on saturated ground and could lead to some localised flooding problems.”

Sunday’s temperatures are set to reach around 7C-9C and there should be generally light winds, “but stuck under some cloud and with showers passing through it will feel chillier than the numbers suggest”, particularly across southern areas where double figures are expected, he added.

The rain will push into the South East by the evening.