Irish support for Ukraine ‘will not waiver’, says Martin as demonstration held

Thousands of people have marched through Dublin in a demonstration marking the second anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Irish deputy premier said Ireland “will not waiver” in its support for Ukraine.

Micheal Martin said increased large-scale assaults in recent weeks show Russia is not serious about pursuing peace.

He said: “For 730 days, Ukraine has endured unimaginable violence and suffering, the destruction of homes, livelihoods and critical infrastructure by the Russian Federation.

“Across the country, innocent Ukrainian men, women and children are paying the ultimate price for a war not of their choosing.”

The foreign affairs minister added: “While the world calls for peace, respect for international borders and integrity, Russia chooses the path for escalation.

“We will continue our unified and determined response that Ireland and the European Union have mounted since the beginning of this war of aggression.”

He said Ukrainians are fighting to defend their country as well as universal values that Irish people hold dear.

He added: “To all Ukrainians, wherever you may be, Ireland stands with you today and always.”

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Action in Ireland group organised a march through Dublin starting outside the GPO on O’Connell Street.

Demonstrators shouted “Free Ukraine” and called for Russia to leave the country.

Participants waved Ukrainian flags and carried placards with slogans including “Vladimir Putin is killing Ukrainian children”.

Ukrainians also thanked Irish people for their support since the war began.

Ireland has provided refuge to 100,000 Ukrainians under EU temporary protection rules since the war began.

Moldovan and Polish nationals also joined the protest.

Olha Chekmaieva fled her home city of Odesa in 2022 before settling in Ireland.

The Ukrainian Action in Ireland spokeswoman told the PA news agency that Irish support keeps her “holding on”.

“Today we mark the two-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion that Russia started in my country Ukraine.

“Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine in Ireland came to O’Connell Street to march and mark this devastating event.

“We are actually fascinated by the way Ireland and Irish people support us still. It is amazing and what keeps us holding on, actually.

“We want to remind people that the war – even if it is not in the news that much – is still going on on a daily basis.

“Just yesterday, another rocket hit the house in the city where I’m from. Several died.

“We want the world and Ireland to remember that we need their support in our fight for freedom.”