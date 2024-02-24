Frog species in ‘perilous state’ bred at Cotswold Wildlife Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Frog species in ‘perilous state’ bred at Cotswold Wildlife Park

By Press Association
The ‘near threatened’ cinnamon frog has been successfully bred at Cotswold Wildlife Park (Cotswold Wildlife Park/PA)
The ‘near threatened’ cinnamon frog has been successfully bred at Cotswold Wildlife Park (Cotswold Wildlife Park/PA)

A frog species which is in a “perilous state” has been successfully bred at a wildlife park in Oxfordshire.

Keepers at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford have again bred the near threatened cinnamon frog, after it became only the second zoological collection in Europe to breed the species in 2019.

Only five other zoos in Europe keep the species with one other successfully breeding the frogs in the last 12 months, according to the wildlife park.

The amphibians, known for their distinct reddish-brown colour, similar to cinnamon, and black-and-white spots across its body, are native to southern Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Sumatra.

Two cinnamon froglets sat on glass
The cinnamon froglets have been named after spices including paprika, cayenne, saffron, chipotle and chilli (Cotswolds Wildlife Park/PA)

Jamie Craig, general manager of Cotswold Wildlife Park, described the species as being in a “perilous state” due to the Chytrid fungus, which is an infectious disease in frogs.

He said: “Our dedicated reptile team have been working hard to perfect breeding techniques in our Amphibian Room.

“Many frog species have incredibly specific requirements, and it is a testament to their hard work that they have now managed to replicate our previous success with the cinnamon frogs.

“With the perilous state of many amphibian species in the world due to the Chytrid fungus, any expertise garnered from the captive populations may well be important tools for the future of these fascinating creatures.”

Cinnamon froglet sat on the hand of a reptile keeper
The cinnamon frog is known for its distinct reddish-brown colour and grows to around 35mm in length (Cotswold Wildlife Park/PA)

The cinnamon frog is also known for its unique call, which was described by reptile keeper Megan Howard as “delicate, beautiful and unusual and so interesting to watch as they develop” after filming the wildlife park’s new froglets calling to each other.

Reptile keepers have paid homage to the cinnamon frog’s name and called the froglets after different coloured spices including paprika, cayenne, saffron, chipotle and chilli, and they are being looked after in a specialist Amphibian Breeding Room.

A worldwide campaign known as Save The Frogs Day happens yearly on April 28 to raise awareness about the decline in frogs and aims to protect amphibians from extinction.