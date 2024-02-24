Tank-topped teams compete in spoof sporting event in Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tank-topped teams compete in spoof sporting event in Florida

By Press Association
Competitors battle in a muddy pool at the Florida Man Games (Russ Bynum/AP)
Competitors battle in a muddy pool at the Florida Man Games (Russ Bynum/AP)

An event that treats evading police and wrestling over beer like they are Olympic sports has been taking place in the US.

Dozens of caricatured competitors in tank tops and cut-off shorts were in Florida for the event promoted as “the most insane athletic showdown on Earth”.

The Florida Man Games poke fun at the state’s reputation for bizarre stories that involve brawling, drinking and other antics carrying a risk of time in jail or intensive care.

The games kicked off on Saturday with the Star Spangled Banner played on electric guitar. Then spectators crowded around a tent to watch competitors eat a plateful of barbecue pork and a pair of sausages to see who could finish first.

Guitarist playing the Star Spangled Banner
The games kicked off with the Star Spangled Banner played on electric guitar (Russ Bynum/AP)

James Gordon, of DeLand, won the meat match by a fraction of a second, then drank a beer to celebrate.

Several thousand people paid money to cheer a dozen teams at the debut event in St Augustine.

“I have an absolute disregard for self-preservation. I will do anything,” said Larry Donnelly, 42, who serves as captain of the five-man team Hanky Spanky. “When I was in the military, I did a little alligator wrestling.”

To train for the games, he rode a bicycle around his neighbourhood with a second bike strapped to his back. His event on Saturday: A race requiring competitors to switch between bikes while toting a catalytic converter and a handful of copper pipes, common items in Florida theft stories.

Competitors push a trailer during a relay race at the Florida Man Games
Competitors push a trailer during a relay race at the Florida Man Games (Russ Bynum/AP)

Other events involve contenders wrestling sumo-style while holding pitchers of beer, or running from actual sheriff’s deputies while jumping fences and avoiding obstacles. Some signed up to duel in a mud-filled pool, while others faced a scramble to grab cash flying in simulated hurricane winds.

Florida Man Games organiser Pete Melfi said he was stunned to find nobody else had beaten him to the ripped-from-headlines idea for a spoof sporting event. He expected more than 5,000 spectators to join the fun.

“We kind of give a person an opportunity to live a day in the life of Florida man without ending up in a cop car,” said Mr Melfi. But he had to tone down some racier aspects of the Florida Man mythos to obtain a permit.

”There’s typically drugs and nudity,” he said. “But the city frowned on it when I asked for drugs and nudity.”

The “Florida Man” phenomenon seeped into the nation’s conscience thanks in part to a Twitter account that started in 2013. The account touted “real-life stories of the world’s worst superhero”, sharing news headlines such as “Florida Man Bites Dog to ‘Establish Dominance’” and “Florida Man Tried to Pay for McDonald’s With Weed”.