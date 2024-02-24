Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield claims Sam Vokes was denied penalty due to his size

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield claims Sam Vokes was denied penalty due to his size

By Press Association
Matt Bloomfield claims Wycombe were denied a penalty due to Sam Vokes’ size at Stevenage (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matt Bloomfield claims Wycombe were denied a penalty due to Sam Vokes’ size at Stevenage (Barrington Coombs/PA)

WMatt Bloomfield claimed Sam Vokes was picked on for his size after a penalty decision went against the former Wales striker in Wycombe’s 1-0 defeat at Stevenage.

Bloomfield had no complaints with the red card shown to goalkeeper Max Stryjek, which gave his side an even bigger mountain to climb after Carl Piergianni had put Stevenage ahead.

But the Chairboys appeared to have a case for a penalty after Vokes was seemingly wrestled to the ground by Dan Sweeney as the hosts nervously closed out their first win in five games to reignite their play-off push.

Bloomfield said: “I’m told it’s because of his size by the referee, so I’m not sure why he has different rules against him than other players.

“Apparently, he’s big enough to look after himself, but I’m baffled by that if I’m honest.”

He said on Stryjek’s dismissal: “It was just a ball over the top and we’ve got to defend that situation better.

“We’ve got to defend that better with the back four, but also Maxy comes rushing out.

“With 11 men, we’re confident we can go on and win the game, obviously it’s a lot harder with 10, but we still made an absolute fist of it and we could have walked out here with something.

“It’s disappointing because of the way we started the game – I thought for 20 minutes we were excellent, we hit the bar and had numerous opportunities.”

It was Richard Kone who struck the bar with a mishit shot for Wycombe, who rued that miss when Piergianni found the bottom corner from Sweeney’s lay-off halfway through the first half.

Stryjek made a good save to deny Jake Forster-Caskey before half-time, but saw red three minutes after the restart for a professional foul on Jordan Roberts outside his area.

His replacement Franco Ravizzoli fumbled Piergianni’s header against the post before Wycombe’s Matt Butcher curled an effort narrowly wide in stoppage time.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans said: “We were so far on top then we missed a couple chances – three chances in fact – to go and wrap it up.

“And then the last few minutes were a little bit nervy, but it’s going to be nervy with them just throwing caution to the wind and putting long balls into the box, and they’ve got some real quality players.

“I’ve said to the players we have to, and we will, play a lot better. But here it was for three weeks in a row where I’ve said we’ve played well and we’d lost.

“So, we’ve won a game and I think if you look at it over the 90 minutes, we deserved to win the game, but we’ll play a lot better.”