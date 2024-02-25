Troy Kotsur says accessibility in Hollywood has improved after Coda success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Troy Kotsur says accessibility in Hollywood has improved after Coda success

By Press Association
Greta Lee, left, and Troy Kotsur present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Greta Lee, left, and Troy Kotsur present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur said he has seen improvements in accessibility in Hollywood following the success of 2021 film Coda.

The 55-year-old, who presented an award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards broadcast live on Netflix, praised the streaming giant for making the show accessible for all.

“They have accessibility this year regarding closed captioning and audio description on Netflix so I am thrilled, we’re really looking forward to it,” he said, ahead of the ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Troy Kotsur attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

Kotsur was part of the cast of Coda about a family of deaf fishermen, which won the best picture Oscar in 2022, while he was named best supporting actor.

“In general, I have really seen some improvements and some doors beginning to open,” he said.

“Some folks have told me that there is a big production coming up with a deaf director, deaf producers and deaf actors and I’m seeing Hollywood begin to open their doors and I’m seeing more and more projects come in, and so really I have seen a lot of change.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, it does take time and it takes time for progress, we all have to work together and understand how to work together. There’s nothing about us, without us.”

30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Troy Kotsur, left, and Deanne Bray arrive at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kotsur appeared on stage with US actress Greta Lee, both performing sign language to present the award for best male actor in a TV movie or limited series.

It comes a year after the Bafta film awards were criticised for a lack of diversity, following a translation error while Kotsur was presenting an award by sign language on-stage.

A miscommunication saw Carey Mulligan incorrectly announced as the winner of the supporting actress award for her performance in She Said, before the announcer quickly corrected themselves and confirmed Kerry Condon was the winner for The Banshees Of Inisherin.