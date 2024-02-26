What the papers say – February 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – February 26

By Press Association
A rise in school suspensions and the risk of AI-generated deepfakes in the upcoming election feature among a variety of stories on the front of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror focuses on a “crisis in schools” amid a 92% rise in school suspensions.

The Times runs with words from Home Secretary James Cleverly, who warns AI-generated deepfakes provide a “perfect storm” for criminals who want to hijack the election.

A global drop in house prices in advanced economies has “petered out”, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian says Rishi Sunak has been urged to speak out as an “Islamophobia row deepens”.

Meanwhile, the i leads with the words of former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi who said Muslims are treated as “electoral campaign fodder”.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister is facing electoral warnings over the suspension of Lee Anderson, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.

The Daily Express reports on “damning claims” that there could be an extra 250,000 migrants a year under a Labour government.

The Daily Mail says young people are blaming mental health for being jobless.

The Independent asks why the UK is paying to train Russia’s future leaders while The Sun says Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya owns a banned XL Bully dog.

And the Daily Star reports that rain this weekend will make it the wettest February in 258 years.