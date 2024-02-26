What the papers say – February 26

A rise in school suspensions and the risk of AI-generated deepfakes in the upcoming election feature among a variety of stories on the front of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror focuses on a “crisis in schools” amid a 92% rise in school suspensions.

The Times runs with words from Home Secretary James Cleverly, who warns AI-generated deepfakes provide a “perfect storm” for criminals who want to hijack the election.

The Times: Cleverly warns of AI fakes threat to election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9rHYOpz4h9 — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 25, 2024

A global drop in house prices in advanced economies has “petered out”, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, February 26 https://t.co/JGmPN4z23S pic.twitter.com/6qHDhfiMaL — Financial Times (@FT) February 25, 2024

The Guardian says Rishi Sunak has been urged to speak out as an “Islamophobia row deepens”.

The Guardian: Sunak urged to speak out asIslamophobia row deepens #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6Zwn5JiDM0 — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the i leads with the words of former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi who said Muslims are treated as “electoral campaign fodder”.

The i: Tory party ‘in the gutter’ over racism, warns Warsi #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BOV9E3tvlI — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 25, 2024

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister is facing electoral warnings over the suspension of Lee Anderson, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Red Wall revolt over Anderson sacking'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Wf6rRmcTIX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 25, 2024

The Daily Express reports on “damning claims” that there could be an extra 250,000 migrants a year under a Labour government.

Daily Express: DAMNING CLAIMS OF 250,000 EXTRAMIGRANTS A YEAR UNDER LABOUR #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dd3cciqnPr — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 25, 2024

The Daily Mail says young people are blaming mental health for being jobless.

The Independent asks why the UK is paying to train Russia’s future leaders while The Sun says Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya owns a banned XL Bully dog.

On tomorrow's front page: Premier League goalie David Raya has a banned XL bully dog to guard him. He's vowed to keep pet Goku following a string of terrifying raids on the homes of football stars https://t.co/DMRvYxcX3m pic.twitter.com/Bdaz6beIui — The Sun (@TheSun) February 25, 2024

And the Daily Star reports that rain this weekend will make it the wettest February in 258 years.