Young people ‘more likely to be out of work due to ill health than those in 40s’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Young people ‘more likely to be out of work due to ill health than those in 40s’

By Press Association
People in their early 20s are more likely to be out of work due to ill health than those in their early 40s, according to a new report calling for action on Britain’s mental health crisis (Gareth Fuller, PA)
People in their early 20s are more likely to be out of work due to ill health than those in their early 40s, according to a new report calling for action on Britain’s mental health crisis (Gareth Fuller, PA)

People in their early 20s are more likely to be out of work due to ill health than those in their early 40s, according to a new report calling for action on Britain’s mental health crisis.

The Resolution Foundation study, funded by the Health Foundation, found that younger people with mental health problems can have their chances at a good education blighted and can end up out of work or going into low-paid jobs.

The number of young people with poor mental health is rising, according to official data.

In 2021/22, 34% of young people aged 18 to 24 reported symptoms of mental disorder, such as depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder.

That is significantly higher than in 2000, when that figure stood at 24%.

Young women are particularly affected, according to the new study, and are one-and-a-half times more likely to experience poor mental health as young men (41% compared with 26%).

The research also looked at the skills levels of young people who are not working because of ill health, and found that 79% of 18 to 24-year-olds who are “workless” due to ill health only have qualifications at GCSE level or below.

This compares with a third (34%) of all people in that age group.

Meanwhile, one in eight (12%) 11 to 16-year-olds with poor mental health missed more than 15 days of school in the autumn term of 2023, compared with one in 50 healthier classmates, the report said.

Furthermore, if children suffer poor mental health aged 11 to 14, they are three times more likely not to pass five GCSEs including maths and English compared with healthier children.

The report also uncovered the extent to which young people with mental health problems are more likely to be out of work.

Between 2018 and 2022, some 21% of 18 to 24-year-olds with mental health problems were not in work, compared with 13% of those without such issues.

Furthermore, over the past decade, those with mental health problems have been consistently more likely to be in low-paid work than those without, although some do value the flexibility, the report found.

In 2022, 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds with mental health problems who were in work were in a low-paid job, compared with 35% of healthier peers.

Meanwhile, a third of young people with mental health problems and no degree are out of work, compared with 17% of graduates with the same illnesses.

The study concluded that efforts to tackle Britain’s epidemic of poor mental health should focus on lower-qualified young people.

It also called for greater mental health support to be available in colleges and sixth forms and for more to be done to ensure fewer people leave compulsory education with low qualification levels.

Louise Murphy, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Attention on this issue has tended to focus on higher education, but what should most worry us is when poor mental health comes together with poor education outcomes.

“The economic consequences of poor mental health are starkest for young people who don’t go to university, with one in three young non-graduates with a common mental disorder currently workless.

“To address this mental health crisis, we need better support services in currently underserved colleges, and much better provision for those resitting exams so that everyone has qualifications to build on.”

Jo Bibby, director of health at the Health Foundation, said: “Policymakers need to focus on the building blocks of health, such as good employment and education, to ensure young people get the support they need and have the tools to move through the world as adults.

“Without concerted cross-government action, we risk creating a ‘lost generation’ due to ill health.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.