Moon lander sent by Japan survives second lunar night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Moon lander sent by Japan survives second lunar night

By Press Association
Japan’s robotic rover on the Moon (Jaxa/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University via AP)
Japan’s robotic rover on the Moon (Jaxa/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University via AP)

Japan’s first Moon lander has responded to a signal from Earth, suggesting it has survived a second freezing weeks-long lunar night, Japan’s space agency said.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) called the signal, received late Sunday night, a “miracle” because the probe was not designed to survive the lunar night, when temperatures can fall to minus 170C.

The craft, Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or Slim, made a “pinpoint” touchdown on January 20, making Japan the fifth country to successfully place a probe on the Moon.

The Moon
Japan is the fifth country to successfully place a probe on the Moon (PA)

But the probe landed the wrong way up, with its solar panels initially unable to see the Sun and had to be turned off within hours.

The craft regained power on the eighth day after its landing. For several days Slim collected geological data from Moon rocks, before going back into hibernation in late January to wait out another lunar night.

Jaxa said Sunday’s communication was kept short because it was still “lunar midday” and Slim was at a very high temperature, about 100C. Jaxa is now preparing to make contact again when the vehicle has cooled.

Scientists are hoping to find clues about the origin of the Moon by comparing the mineral compositions of rocks with those of Earth.