Apple shuts down electric car project – reports

Apple has shut down its internal project to build an electric car, it has been reported.

The technology giant has never publicly acknowledged the secretive project or confirmed any such plans around electric vehicles, but rumours have circulated for a decade and the project was said to have involved around 2,000 people.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the project is now being wound down, with many staff being shifted to work on artificial intelligence (AI) instead – set to be a key innovation area of the tech sector in the coming years.

The iPhone maker has reportedly spent billions of dollars on the plans, which was said to have been codenamed Project Titan.

Apple has not commented on the reports.

The tech giant has been expanding its portfolio of products in recent months, most notably launching its “spatial computing” headset, Vision Pro, in the US earlier this month.

Demand for new electric vehicles has slowed in recent months as costs remain high and economic uncertainty continues.

In January, one of the biggest electric vehicle manufacturers in the world, Tesla, warned that sales growth would be weaker this year than in 2023.

And Tesla boss Elon Musk responded to the reports of Apple moving away from the EV space on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by posting emojis of a salute and a cigarette.