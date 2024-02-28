Supreme Court to rule if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supreme Court to rule if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case

By Press Association
Insurrectionists loyal to Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021 (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former president Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election, and set a course for a quick resolution.

The justices’ order maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss.

The court will hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.

The court said in an unsigned statement that it will consider “whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office”.

The Supreme Court has previously held that presidents are immune from civil liability for official acts, and Mr Trump’s lawyers have for months argued that that protection should be extended to criminal prosecution as well.

Trump Capitol Riot
Rioters at the US Capitol in Washington (Julio Cortez/AP)

Lower courts have so far rejected Mr Trump’s novel claim that former presidents enjoy absolute immunity for actions that fall within their official job duties.

A panel of appellate judges in Washington ruled earlier in February that US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who would preside over the election interference trial, was right to say that the case could proceed and that Mr Trump can be prosecuted for actions undertaken while in the White House and in the run-up to January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

The case is separate from the high court’s consideration of Mr Trump’s appeal to remain on the presidential ballot despite attempts to kick him off because of his efforts following his election loss in 2020.

During arguments on February 8, the court seemed likely to side with Mr Trump. A decision could come at any time.

The high court also will hear an appeal in April from one of the more than 1,200 people charged over the Capitol riot.

The case could upend a charge prosecutors have brought against more than 300 people, including Mr Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case in Washington is one of four prosecutions Mr Trump faces as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

His trial in New York is scheduled to begin on March 25 in connection with hush money payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump also has been indicted in Florida on federal charges that he illegally retained classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a case that was also brought by Mr Smith and is set for trial in May.

He is also charged in state court in Georgia with scheming to subvert that state’s 2020 election. He has denied any wrongdoing.