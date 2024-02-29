Astronomers find new link between water and planet formation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astronomers find new link between water and planet formation

By Press Association
Water vapour discovered in the disc is shown in shades of blue (ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/S Facchini et al/PA)
Astronomers have found water in the disc around a young star where planets may be forming, revealing a new link between the key ingredient for life and planet formation.

Until now, researchers had not been able to map how water is distributed in a stable, cool disc – the type of disc that offers the best conditions for planets to form around stars.

The observations, made using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array telescope (Alma), reveal at least three times as much water as in all of Earth’s oceans in the inner disc of the young Sun-like star HL Tauri, located 450 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Taurus.

Stefano Facchini, an astronomer at the University of Milan, Italy, who led the study, said: “I had never imagined that we could capture an image of oceans of water vapour in the same region where a planet is likely forming.”

He added: “Our results show how the presence of water may influence the development of a planetary system, just like it did some 4.5 billion years ago in our own solar system.”

Co-author Leonardo Testi, an astronomer at the University of Bologna, Italy, said: “It is truly remarkable that we can not only detect, but also capture, detailed images and spatially resolve water vapour at a distance of 450 light-years from us.”

The observations with Alma, of which the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is a partner, allow astronomers to work out the distribution of water in different regions of the disc.

According to the study, published in Nature Astronomy, a significant amount of water was found in the region where a known gap in the HL Tauri disc exists.

Researchers say this suggests that this water vapour could affect the chemical composition of planets forming in those regions.

Elizabeth Humphreys, an astronomer at ESO who also participated in the study, said: “It is truly exciting to directly witness, in a picture, water molecules being released from icy dust particles.”

The dust grains that make up a disc are the seeds of planet formation, colliding and sticking together to become even larger bodies.

Astronomers believe that where it is cold enough for water to freeze onto dust particles, things stick together better, creating the ideal spot for planets to form.