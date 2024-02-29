Ferrari celebrates 40th birthday of iconic GTO with legacy tour event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ferrari celebrates 40th birthday of iconic GTO with legacy tour event

By Press Association
The GTO tour is Ferrari’s second legacy event
Ferrari will celebrate the 40th birthday of its iconic GTO supercar with its second legacy tour event later this year.

The first legacy tour event debuted last year for the F40 supercar, during which 39 teams explored a route from Forte dei Marmi through the Apuan Alps and Tuscan countryside to Maranello.

Ferrari GTO Tour
The GTO is one of Ferrari’s most iconic models

However, the second legacy tour for the GTO is due to take place from Val Rendena and teams will have the Dolomites to drive through this time to get to Maranello, which should make for a very picturesque drive.

Owners of GTOs, who are willing to take part, have to contact their local Ferrari dealership to apply for the event by the end of April 2024

The Ferrari GTO was the company’s first-ever supercar. It was styled by Pininfarina and came with the first longitudinal twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It was revealed at the 1984 Geneva Motor Show and instantly attracted a lot of potential customers.

Ferrari GTO Tour
The GTO featured a high-quality interior

The GTO name harks back to the original 250 GTO from 1962 and was the most valuable car ever sold at auction for £42 million in 2023.

Initially, Ferrari was only granted permission to build 200 examples for the homologated group B racer, but at the last minute, the changes to sport meant that subsequently Ferrari pulled out of the championship. Only 272 GTOs were ever produced and will be signed to the Ferrari history books as a classic alongside the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari.

The second legacy tour is due to take place between October 1st and October 5th 2024.