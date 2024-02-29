Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen above 30,000, says health ministry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen above 30,000, says health ministry

By Press Association
Palestinians wait for humanitarian aid on a beach in Gaza City (Mahmoud Essa/AP)
Palestinians wait for humanitarian aid on a beach in Gaza City (Mahmoud Essa/AP)

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly five months ago, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The figure was revealed as a strike on a crowd of people waiting for aid in Gaza City killed at least 70 and wounded more than 280, according to health officials.

Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said it had received at least 10 bodies and 160 wounded people.

Israel Palestinians
A Palestinian woman prays for a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip (Hatem Ali/AP)

Fares Afana, the head of the ambulance service at Kamal Adwan, said medics arriving at the scene found “dozens or hundreds” lying on the ground. He said there were not enough ambulances to collect all the dead and wounded and that some were brought to hospitals on donkey carts.

Dr Mohammad Salha, acting director of the Al-Awda Hospital, said it received 90 wounded and three dead, who were transferred to Kamal Adwan.

“We expect a rise in the number killed,” he said. “There are many wounded still at the reception and the emergency room.”

He said Al-Awda is largely out of commission, with no electricity and the operating room running on battery power with only hours left. Gaza’s health sector is under severe strain nearly five months into the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

The deadliest violence in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages.

Israel responded with one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history.

The war has driven 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes and UN officials say a quarter of the population is starving.

Israel Palestinians
Israeli soldiers stand on their tank near the Israel-Gaza border (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

The ministry said that 30,035 have been killed and another 70,457 wounded since the start of the war.

Gaza’s health ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records of casualties.

Its counts from previous wars have largely matched those of the UN, independent experts and even Israel’s own tallies.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed.

It says the actual toll is higher because there are bodies buried under the rubble and in areas that medics cannot reach.

Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and returns more than 100 hostages still held by the group.