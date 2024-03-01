Prince of Wales celebrates St David’s Day with schoolchildren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Prince of Wales celebrates St David’s Day with schoolchildren

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales visited Ysgol Yr Holl Saint school in Wrexham (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prince of Wales visited Ysgol Yr Holl Saint school in Wrexham (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prince of Wales has joined primary school children to celebrate St David’s Day.

Pupils at Ysgol yr Holl Saint, or All Saints School, in Gresford, Wrexham, North Wales, performed folk songs and dances for William when he visited on Friday, the feast day for the Welsh patron saint.

William wore the national flower, a daffodil, pinned to his suit for the visit and many of the children donned traditional costumes to mark the day.

He commented on the outfit of four-year-old Esme Dale, who wore a collar-sized daffodil around her neck, telling her: “I like your daffodil, that’s amazing.”

William with pupils
William commented on the daffodil accessory worn by four-year-old Esme Dale (Ben Birchall/PA)

The prince donned an apron to have a go at stirring a mix for bara brith – a Welsh tea bread – and was presented with a loaf to take home.

As he left, after posing for a group photo with the school, students gave him three Welsh dragon toys to pass on to his children George, Charlotte and Louis.

He said: “The children will like these when I come home with these guys.”

Accepting a bouquet of flowers, he added: “I’ll pass those on to Catherine.”

William with pupils
William was presented with flowers and toy dragons to give to his family (Ben Birchall/PA)

The princess is recovering from an abdominal operation.

James Douglas, 11, who gave two of the toy dragons to the prince, said: “It was very good because we knew that he was the Prince of Wales and we knew it was St David’s Day so it was kind of a coincidence that he came today and it was really, really fun.”

Mason Trueman, also 11, said the visit was “really special”.

He added: “He was really nice and kind and it was really nice to meet him.”

William with pupils
William spent time chatting to the pupils during his visit (Ben Birchall/PA)

While at the school, William heard from pupils who had made it through to the UK finals of the Formula 1 in Schools competition.

Speaking to 11-year-olds Layla Conlin and Harlow Taylor about the car they had designed for the contest, he said: “It is very important we get more girls into engineering. Crucial. This is a great way to do it.”

He also met pupils who had been working on projects linked to the Gresford mining disaster in 1934, when an explosion and fire at the village’s colliery killed 266 men.

After hearing from the children, William said: “That was a very good run-through of what happened and a very good history lesson for me, as well.”