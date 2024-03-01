Woman arrested over deaths of three children detained under Mental Health Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman arrested over deaths of three children detained under Mental Health Act

By Press Association
Police attended the property in Sea Mills, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police attended the property in Sea Mills, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman arrested on suspicion of murdering three children in Bristol has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 42-year-old was taken to hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening after being arrested at a house in Blaise Walk in the Sea Mills area in the early hours of February 18.

The woman, who is still being treated for those injuries, was assessed by medical professionals on Wednesday and a decision was made to detain her under the Mental Health Act.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the deaths of the three young children – Fares Bash, aged seven, Joury Bash, aged three, and Mohammed Bash, aged nine months old, who were found dead at the property.

Triple child deaths incident – Bristol
Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen speaks to the media near to the scene in Blaise Walk (Ben Birchall/PA)

Forensic post-mortem examinations were carried out on the siblings last week and found they died from knife injuries.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We know the public are still trying to come to terms with this awful tragedy and the community remains together and united in their grief over the heartbreaking deaths of Fares, Joury and Mohammed.

“We continue to be incredibly thankful for the support and kindness that has been shown by the people of Sea Mills and beyond.

“Everyone affected by this tragedy remains in our thoughts and we continue to provide specialist support to the children’s next of kin.

“We have promised throughout our investigation to provide updates and be transparent about any significant developments, to help everyone with understanding what happened, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Ms Hayward-Melen previously told reporters that the deaths were believed to have happened during an isolated incident, with no risk to the wider community.

Last week, hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of the three children.

Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.

An IOPC spokesperson previously said: “This is because the police do not appear to have been the primary agency involved with the family and there was no police contact in the 10 days prior to the deaths.

“We have asked the force to re-refer the matter should any further information come to light during any subsequent multi-agency reviews.”