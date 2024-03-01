UK shares rise as energy and mining stocks boosted by oil prices

London’s FTSE 100 has ended the week in the green after a strong session for banks, miners and energy firms while international peers hit fresh record highs.

The blue-chip index moved 52.48 points higher, or 0.69%, to close at 7,682.5, helped by gains for Standard Chartered and Anglo American.

Energy stocks were given a boost as the price of Brent crude oil jumped by about 2.7% to 84.1 US dollars per barrel.

Over in the US, trading got off to a strong start with the S&P 500 touching another record high. The top index has been propelled higher in recent weeks with gains from top performers including chipmaker Nvidia.

It was 0.5% higher while the Dow Jones was up about 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

Shares in ITV jumped after the BBC bought its stake in BritBox International (Ian West/PA)

Germany’s Dax has also been breaking records and was up by 0.32% on Friday. On the other hand, France’s Cac fell by 0.55%.

It came despite further signs of weakness in China’s economy, with factory activity slowing for the fifth month in a row, according to the country’s official manufacturing PMI survey.

The pound was up by 0.2% against the US dollar to 1.265 and down by about 0.1% against the euro to 1.168.

In company news, shares in Pearson moved higher after the education publisher reported a big leap in profits and said it was well-positioned to benefit from developments in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The company also announced plans to buy £200 million of shares back from investors. Its share price closed 5.6% higher.

ITV shares were given a boost by the news that the BBC had bought its stake in BritBox International in a £255 million deal, which ITV said would allow it to focus on its own UK streaming service, ITVX.

The international version of the streaming service will now be fully owned by the commercial arm of the BBC.

ITV said it would return all the money it makes from the sale to shareholders, which helped drive its share price 14.3% higher on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 53.4p to 1,014p, Endeavour Mining, up 49p to 1,324p, Anglo American, up 59.8p to 1,760.8p, Standard Chartered, up 23.2p to 690.8p, and Natwest Group, up 7.7p to 246.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 35.4p to 476p, Whitbread, down 65p to 3,238p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 33.5p to 1,933.5p, Bunzl, down 49p to 3,104p, and Melrose Industries, down 9.2p to 625.8p.