Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain

By Press Association
Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the 2024 season in Bahrain (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the 2024 season in Bahrain (David Davies/PA)

Max Verstappen temporarily took the spotlight off team boss Christian Horner by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the opening round of the new Formula One season in Bahrain.

The build-up to the first race of the campaign has totally been overshadowed by allegations whirling around Horner.

The 50-year-old was exonerated by Red Bull Racing parent’s company, Red Bull GmbH, following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” against a female colleague on Wednesday – before hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him were leaked to the F1 world a day later.

However, Horner, who has always denied any wrongdoing and remains in his role, was on the world champions’ pit wall here in Bahrain to see Verstappen claim his first pole of a season in which he is expected to romp to his fourth consecutive world championship in his all-conquering Red Bull machine.

But the triple world champion was made to work for the 33rd pole of his career under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc second, two tenths back.

George Russell finished third for Mercedes, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton will line up in ninth on the grid.

Despite taking top spot, Verstappen apologised for what he perceived to be a scruffy lap.

Christian Horner
The build-up in Bahrain has been dominated by allegations surrounding Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

“Don’t be sorry, Max,” said Horner over the team radio. “You finished two tenths clear of Charles and three tenths ahead of George.”

It is anticipated that Horner’s wife, Geri Halliwell, will be with her husband for Saturday’s 57-lap race.

Chalerm Yoovidhya, who owns 51 per cent of the Red Bull group, is also set to be in attendance in a public show of support for Horner.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Verstappen. “I am very happy to be on pole, and it was a little bit unexpected. The car came to us and I felt happier than I did in practice.

Max Verstappen
Verstappen claimed the 33rd pole position of his career (David Davies/PA)

“The race is going to be close, too, but we will see tomorrow. I am confident we can have a strong race.”

Hamilton raised hope that he might take the challenge to Verstappen when he finished fastest in practice on Thursday.

However, the 39-year-old, entering his final campaign for the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari, finished half-a-second back and behind team-mate Russell.

“Max is still out there in front and we have a lot of catching up to do, but starting third here in Bahrain is a great place for us,” said Russell.

“We have made a big step forward in single-lap pace, but hopefully we have not compromised our race pace. But Max is out ahead and the race for all of us is for second.”

While Verstappen took top spot, Sergio Perez was fifth in the other Red Bull, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

British driver Lando Norris will line up in seventh for McLaren, with Alex Albon 13th for Williams.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will prop up the grid following a miserable qualifying session for the Alpine team.