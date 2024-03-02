US businesswoman and fashion star Iris Apfel dies age 102

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US businesswoman and fashion star Iris Apfel dies age 102

By Press Association
US businesswoman and fashion star Iris Apfel dies age 102 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Iris Apfel, a vivacious personality in the world of fashion, textiles and interior design, has died at the age of 102.

The self-proclaimed “geriatric starlet”, who was known for her more-is-more approach to style, became a viral sensation in her later years after the Metropolitan Museum of Art formed a hit exhibition from her eclectic wardrobe.

The 2005 exhibition put Apfel on the map and her fame was further elevated by a 2014 documentary titled Iris from filmmaker Albert Maysles, exploring the life and creativity of the style maven.

She was aged 97 when she signed a modelling contract with global agency IMG Models, who also represent models including Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

Apfel’s agent Lori Sale confirmed her death on Friday in a statement given to the PA news agency.

“Iris Apfel was extraordinary, working alongside her was the honour of a lifetime,” she said.

“I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: ‘What have you got for me today?’ Testament to her insatiable desire to work.

“She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a unique lens – one adorned with giant, distinctive spectacles that sat atop her nose.

“Through those lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of colour, a canvas of patterns and prints.

“Her artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and her ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical.”

Apfel’s death was also announced to her almost three million fans on Instagram, with a picture of the star sporting her renowned oversized round glasses.

Among those paying tribute was US designer Tommy Hilfiger, who praised Apfel as an “innovator and leader” in the world of textiles and style, who “will go down in history”.

In a statement given to PA, he said: “Iris Apfel has become a world-famous fashion icon because of her incredible talent not only as an artist, but as an influencer.

“She has had an amazing effect on so many people with her huge heart and magic touch with everyone she meets.”

Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham were also among those paying tribute, alongside US singer Lenny Kravitz, who said: “You mastered the art of living. Thank you for your energy and inspiration.”

Apfel was born in 1921 and studied art history at the New York University before attending the fine arts school at Wisconsin University.

During her career, Apfel founded international textile manufacturing company Old World Weavers in 1950 alongside her husband Carl, who died in 2015 aged 100.

She came to fame in the fashion world when she was in her 80s when her eclectic wardrobe formed the 2005 exhibition titled Rara Avis: Selections From The Iris Barrel Apfel Collection at the Costume Institute, which explored “the affinity between fashion and accessory designs” and examined “the power of dress and accessories to assert style above fashion”.

During her latter years, Apfel was also photographed by Bruce Weber for Italian Vogue magazine and featured in advertising campaigns for Coach and Kate Spade.