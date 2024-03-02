Ex-British politician cut from US Traitors: It is more complicated than politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ex-British politician cut from US Traitors: It is more complicated than politics

By Press Association
Ex-British politician axed from US Traitors: It’s more complicated than politics (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ex-British politician axed from US Traitors: It’s more complicated than politics (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former Commons Speaker John Bercow has been banished from the US version of The Traitors.

Bercow, who quit as Commons Speaker in 2019 after a decade at the helm, described the psychological reality show as “much more complicated than politics”.

“Politics is child’s play by comparison,” the 61-year-old said.

The show sees competitors split, with secret traitors tasked with “murdering” the other faithful contestants at a remote castle in the Scottish highlands to win a financial prize that has been accumulated up to $250,000 (£197,500).

During the episode, Bercow is seen opening an envelope which read: “By order of the traitors, you have been murdered”.

Bercow had anticipated his departure earlier in the episode, after repeatedly expressing that former The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks was a traitor – to the dismay of other contestants.

“I’m not surprised in the slightest by my macabre fate,” he said after his exit.

“I was on to Phaedra and she wasn’t going to allow me to hang around any longer.”

Fellow contestant and TV star Trishelle Cannatella shed a tear saying she was “entirely devastated” that Bercow had departed.

John Bercow
John Bercow quit as Commons Speaker in 2019 after a decade at the helm (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

TV personality Chris “CT” Tamburello said: “I hope I am as functional as him when I am his age”, while Shahs Of Sunset star Mercedes Javid joked: “I don’t think he’s old, I think people in England just don’t get Botox.”

The former MP for Buckingham was the seventh celebrity to be axed from the second US series of the reality show, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Bercow’s fate was chosen by Parks, who agreed with fellow traitor and Below Deck star Kate Chastain that she has the most chance of surviving the show without Bercow “because he’s most eloquent”.

“Oh god he talks so much,” Parks said, while Chastain added: “I know you miss the evening news but come on, you’re not the only speaker in this house.”

In 2022, a Commons Independent Expert Panel report upheld a finding that Bercow was a “serial bully” and said he should never again be allowed a parliamentary pass.

The ex-Speaker was accused of throwing a mobile phone and swearing at officials.

The second season of the UK version of The Traitors hosted by Claudia Winkleman, was recently won by 22-year-old “traitor” Harry Clark who outwitted his fellow contestants to win more than £95,000.