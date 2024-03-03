Donald Trump wins caucuses in Missouri and Idaho and sweeps Michigan convention

Former president Donald Trump continued his march toward the Republican nomination as he won caucuses in Idaho and Missouri on Saturday and swept the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan.

Mr Trump earned every delegate at stake on Saturday, bringing his count to 244 compared to 24 for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

A candidate needs to secure 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination.

Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event (Rick Bowmer, AP)

The next event on the Republican calendar is on Sunday in the District of Columbia, followed two days later by Super Tuesday when 16 states will hold primaries. Mr Trump is on track to lock up the nomination days later.

The steep odds facing Mrs Haley were on display in Columbia, Missouri, where Republicans gathered at a church to caucus.

Seth Christensen stood on stage and called on them to vote for Haley. He was not well received.

Another person shouted out from the audience: “Are you a Republican?”

An organiser quieted the crowd and Mr Christensen finished his speech.

Mrs Haley went on to win just 37 of the 263 Republicans in attendance in Boone County.