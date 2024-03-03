Donald Trump wins caucuses in Missouri and Idaho and sweeps Michigan convention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Donald Trump wins caucuses in Missouri and Idaho and sweeps Michigan convention

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (Steve Helber, AP)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (Steve Helber, AP)

Former president Donald Trump continued his march toward the Republican nomination as he won caucuses in Idaho and Missouri on Saturday and swept the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan.

Mr Trump earned every delegate at stake on Saturday, bringing his count to 244 compared to 24 for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

A candidate needs to secure 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination.

Election 2024 Haley
Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event (Rick Bowmer, AP)

The next event on the Republican calendar is on Sunday in the District of Columbia, followed two days later by Super Tuesday when 16 states will hold primaries. Mr Trump is on track to lock up the nomination days later.

The steep odds facing Mrs Haley were on display in Columbia, Missouri, where Republicans gathered at a church to caucus.

Seth Christensen stood on stage and called on them to vote for Haley. He was not well received.

Another person shouted out from the audience: “Are you a Republican?”

An organiser quieted the crowd and Mr Christensen finished his speech.

Mrs Haley went on to win just 37 of the 263 Republicans in attendance in Boone County.