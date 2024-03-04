Major rail line blocked by ‘serious’ track fault By Press Association March 4 2024, 8:55am March 4 2024, 8:55am Share Major rail line blocked by ‘serious’ track fault Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4912003/major-rail-line-blocked-by-serious-track-fault/ Copy Link One of the UK’s busiest railway lines is blocked due to a serious track fault (Victoria Jones/PA) One of the UK’s busiest railway lines is blocked due to a serious track fault, causing difficulties for commuters. South Western Railway (SWR) said it is unable to run any services between Woking and London Waterloo. It urged passengers to avoid attempting to travel on the route. pic.twitter.com/RNOorAa842— SWR Help (@SW_Help) March 4, 2024 National Rail Enquiries said: “Due to a serious issue with the track at Walton-on-Thames all lines are blocked. “Please do not travel as there are no services currently operating. “Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.” Network Rail was approached for a comment. The disruption comes a day after rail fares across England and Wales rose by nearly 5%.