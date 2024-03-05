Tributes paid to 10-year-old girl after woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to 10-year-old girl after woman arrested on suspicion of murder

By Press Association
Neighbours have laid toys and flowers in tribute to a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on Monday (Jacob King/PA)
Neighbours have laid toys and flowers in tribute to a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

Neighbours of a 10-year-old girl whose death is being treated as murder have paid tribute to her and placed flowers and toys near her home.

The schoolgirl, named locally as Shay, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a terraced house on the Brickhouse estate in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on Monday.

A 33-year-old woman, understood by police to be known to the girl, was arrested and taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of murder.

Flowers, notes, cards and toys have been placed at the entrance to Robin Close, where the girl was found “with injuries” at about 12.10pm.

One card read “You will be soo missed by everyone, rest easy princess” while another said “Shay you will be forever missed and always in our thoughts.”

A neighbour of the child said she had seen ambulances at the scene on Monday, but had not witnessed the arrest of a woman in the cul-de-sac.

The female resident, who asked not to be named, also said she had not seen Shay for a long period, but other neighbours had reported seeing her playing in the street with other children at the weekend.

Death in Rowley Regis
Police at the scene in Robin Close, Rowley Regis (Jacob King/PA)

The woman said: “They (police) have not told us anything. We only found out what happened on the news.

“You just don’t think anything like this is going to happen on your doorstep.

“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking what has happened.”

Neighbours said the youngster lived at the address with her mother and was often seen playing in the road with other local children.

“She was a happy little girl,” another local resident said. “She used to play with other children on a mattress or a settee. It’s absolutely awful news that she has died.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, of West Midlands Police, said: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we’ll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.

“A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death.”

In an update posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said: “The woman remains in custody today while our inquiries continue.

“We remain at the scene, and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat.”