England and Republic of Ireland drawn in same group for Euro 2025 qualifying

England and the Republic of Ireland have been drawn together in the same group for Euro 2025 qualifying.

Sarina Wiegman’s defending champions and Eileen Gleeson’s Girls in Green will also play against France and Sweden in Group A3, with matches to take place from April to July.

Scotland are in Group B2 with Serbia, Slovakia and Israel, while Wales will face Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo in B4 and Northern Ireland take on Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta in B3.

The winners and runners-up from the four League A groups will qualify automatically for the Euros finals, joining a Switzerland side already assured to be there as hosts.

The third and fourth-placed teams will enter the play-offs, along with teams finishing in the top three in each of the four League B groups.

If Switzerland finish in the top three of Group B1, the best-ranked fourth-place team from League B will go into the play-offs.

There will also be five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up from League C, making 28 teams in total, in a two-round play-off system that will start in October and see seven sides advance to the finals.

The Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history when they won the Euros on home soil in 2022 under Wiegman.