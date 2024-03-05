Edward holds the punchbag in sparring session with young boxer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Edward holds the punchbag in sparring session with young boxer

By Press Association
The Duchess of Edinburgh takes part in a sparring session with 11-year-old boxer Lacey Douglas during a visit to the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh takes part in a sparring session with 11-year-old boxer Lacey Douglas during a visit to the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh turned sparring partner as he steadied a punchbag for a young boxer in Stafford.

Edward used his weight to hold the red heavy-duty bag in place for 11-year-old Lacey Douglas as the youngster showed off her right hook at The Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club.

The duke was joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh on the royal engagement on Tuesday as he helped with the partner drill in the gym.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Stafford
The duke speaks to boxers during a visit to the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)

The King’s brother is carrying out a host of engagements this week, ahead of celebrating his milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, including visiting Leeds to watch the Northern Ballet perform Rome And Juliet on Friday.

The slimmed-down working monarchy has been under increasing pressure, with the institution being branded “threadbare” and “depleted” of public-facing royals.

Charles, 75, is undergoing treatment for cancer and the Princess of Wales is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Stafford
Sophie watches as Edward holds the heavy bag for 11-year-old Lacey Douglas (Jacob King/PA)

William pulled out of a memorial service last week due to an undisclosed personal matter, although he has since returned to official engagements.

The Queen meanwhile is away on a week’s holiday.

Camilla has continued with her engagements following the King’s diagnosis, and represented her husband, leading the royal family at the service for King Constantine of Greece in Windsor last week.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Stafford
Sophie jokes with Edward as he takes part in the sparring session (Jacob King/PA)

She has been dubbed the monarchy’s “saviour” in the press and praised for keeping “the show on the road” in the King’s absence.