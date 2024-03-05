Thousands of social media users report outages on Facebook and Instagram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thousands of social media users report outages on Facebook and Instagram

By Press Association
Thousands of social media users have reported outages on Facebook and Instagram (Yui Mok/PA)
Thousands of social media users have reported outages on Facebook and Instagram (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of social media users are reporting issues accessing the social media platforms Instagram and Facebook amid what appears to be a widespread outage.

The website Downdetector, which tracks online outages, indicated a vast number of reports were made on Tuesday to suggest Facebook had been experiencing problems – tracking more than 300,000 reports of outages between around 3.20pm and 4pm.

Similarly, Instagram users reported issues with the platform around the same time, with more than 120,000 flagging outages on the site, according to Downdetector.

Social media users rushed to X, formerly Twitter, to report the outages – with #facebookdown the top trend on the site in the UK on Tuesday afternoon.

Users reported being logged out of their Facebook and Facebook Messenger accounts, while others indicated the applications or websites would not load as normal.

Facebook and Instagram are owned and operated by the company Meta, which also owns Threads and WhatsApp among other products and services.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, acknowledged the issues – posting on X: “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services.

“We are working on this now.”

The PA news agency has contacted Meta for comment.