News

What the papers say – March 6

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 6
What the papers say – March 6

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget and the Princess of Wales’ uncle’s revelations on Celebrity Big Brother leads the news agenda across the nation’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph says “giveaways” from the Budget have led to speculation that the UK could go to the polls in May, while the Financial Times reports Mr Hunt will put a £10 billion tax cut at the core of today’s Budget.

The Independent previews the Budget, calling it “Sunak’s big election gamble” as Mr Hunt is set to put “further pressure” on Britain’s public services, while the Daily Express says Mr Hunt’s “tax gamble” will put £900 in worker’s pockets.

The Times reports the Chancellor will look to “win over voters” with his Budget while the i runs with Labour’s fears that if they win power in the election they will have to announce cuts to spending within weeks of taking office.

In other news, The Daily Mirror leads with Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, who said the Duchess of Sussex put “a stick in the spokes” of the royal family while on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Guardian leads with the Chancellor as he “defies public services alarm” with tax cuts.

Five SAS soldiers are facing possible murder charges over the death of a man in Syria, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun splashes on “party girl” Carrie Royale, who is reportedly threatening to sell photos of the Duke of Sussex at a Las Vegas party.

The Metro looks at the royal family with an “embarrassing falling out” clouding the Princess of Wales’ return to duties.

And the Daily Star leads with a left-field way to prevent hay fever.